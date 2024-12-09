Farm Revolution: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for India's Agricultural Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the 'Krishika - From Farming to Prosperity' program, emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to integrating farmers' issues into the political agenda since 2014. He highlighted several initiatives aimed at benefiting the farming community.

Adityanath underscored Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in India's rural economy, noting that 70% of the state's land is dedicated to it, significantly impacting national food production. Despite possessing only 11% of India's cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh generates over 20% of the country's foodgrains.

Further, the Chief Minister praised Uttar Pradesh's agricultural achievements, from irrigation improvements to expanded warehousing. He noted the sugarcane sector's transformation, now supported by 120 sugar mills, and highlighted the state's leading positions in sugar, ethanol, and potato production.

