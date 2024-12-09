EU Approves €4.2 Billion Aid for Ukraine

The European Union has given the green light to a €4.2 billion aid package for Ukraine, designed to bolster the nation's economy as it remains in conflict with Russia, according to an announcement by the EU Council on Monday.

This significant allocation is part of the EU's broader Ukraine facility, aimed at providing economic stability and support for the war-torn country.

In parallel, the G7 group has outlined an extensive $50 billion loan for Ukraine, with repayments planned from the revenues of Russian assets that have been immobilized in Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)