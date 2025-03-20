Left Menu

Bajaj Housing Finance offers a fixed-rate home loan with interest rates starting at 8.25% p.a. during the March Loan Fest, making home ownership affordable. The dual rate plan includes fixed EMI and interest rate for the first three years, providing financial stability to new homeowners amidst market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:51 IST
Unlock Your Dream Home: Bajaj Housing Finance's Unbeatable Loan Fest Offer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an ambitious move to make home ownership more accessible, Bajaj Housing Finance has launched a compelling fixed-rate home loan offer with interest rates starting at just 8.25% per annum. This initiative is part of the company's March Loan Fest, aimed at easing the financial burdens typically associated with purchasing a home.

The highlight of Bajaj Housing Finance's offer is a dual rate structure featuring a fixed EMI and interest rate for the initial three years. This approach not only protects homeowners from market unpredictability but also ensures steady financial planning. Borrowers can benefit from EMIs as low as Rs. 741 per lakh, making this one of the most attractive propositions in the current financial market.

Moreover, the company's streamlined application process promises approvals within 48 hours, with loan amounts up to Rs. 15 crore. Additional features include flexible repayment tenures extending up to 32 years, zero foreclosure fees for variable interest rate borrowers, and options for balance transfer and top-up loans, rendering Bajaj Housing Finance a robust choice for prospective homeowners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

