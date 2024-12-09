A Steadfast Navigator: Shaktikanta Das's Tenure as RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das concludes his impactful six-year term as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday. His leadership, marked by deft management of both economic turbulence and COVID-19 challenges, is succeeded by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra.

Appointed after Urjit Patel's abrupt resignation in 2018, Das immediately addressed market unrest and tackled the surplus transfer dispute with the government. His tenure saw a robust recovery from the pandemic, maintaining economic stability with critical rate adjustments by the Monetary Policy Committee.

Das, celebrated for synchronizing RBI's goals with the government's vision, leaves a legacy of resilience and strategic governance. His tenure avoided conflicts over RBI's autonomy and handed over a record dividend to the government. His experience extends beyond finance, with notable roles in the 15th Finance Commission and India's G20 representation.

