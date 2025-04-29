RBI's Three-Pronged Survey Strategy for Monetary Policy Insights
The Reserve Bank of India has initiated three surveys aimed at gathering vital data to inform monetary policy decisions. These include an inflation expectations survey and consumer confidence surveys across urban and rural sectors. Insights will be drawn from responses across 19 cities and 31 states/UTs.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has embarked on a series of surveys to provide critical insights into its monetary policy strategy. Launched on Tuesday, these surveys aim to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence across the nation.
The surveys are designed to collect data from a broad cross-section of the population, including the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households and Consumer Confidence Surveys in both urban and rural areas. This initiative spans 19 cities and 31 states/union territories.
The data gathered will offer essential feedback on economic conditions and price levels, directly feeding into the bi-monthly monetary policy reviews held by the RBI. These efforts underscore the central bank's commitment to data-driven policy-making.
