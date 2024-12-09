Left Menu

Manipur Lifts Mobile Internet Suspension Amid Security Measures

The Manipur government has lifted the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts, following a review of the law and order situation. The Supreme Court seeks a report on damaged properties due to the unrest. Security measures remain stringent in sensitive areas to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:03 IST
Manipur Police conduct area domination exercise (Photo/@manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has decided to lift the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts, effective from Monday, as per an official order by the State Home Department. The decision followed a review of the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with internet services.

Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar urged internet users to avoid activities that could lead to future service suspensions. On December 8, significant search operations were conducted by the Manipur Police in vulnerable areas to maintain order, ensuring safe passage of essential supplies along key routes.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has requested a detailed report from the Manipur government concerning properties affected by recent violence. The report is expected to list damages and outline measures taken against trespassers. The court will revisit the case concerning the violence in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

