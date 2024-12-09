Left Menu

Sun-Powered Savings: PM-Surya Ghar's Bright Future

The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has attracted 5.15 lakh registrations from Bengaluru, with 1.17 lakh accepted. Managed by BESCOM, the scheme promotes solar energy for households, aiming to cut reliance on conventional energy. Challenges in execution were discussed at a BESCOM workshop on December 7.

  • Country:
  • India

The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has witnessed over 5.15 lakh registrations from Bengaluru, of which 1.17 lakh have been accepted, said Mahantesh Bilagi, BESCOM's Managing Director.

During a recent BESCOM workshop, stakeholders discussed challenges in implementing this government initiative aimed at increasing solar energy adoption in households.

Banks are providing loans without collateral for applicants under 65, with options for older individuals. The scheme plans to offer free electricity up to 300 units for 10 million households by 2025-26, and has seen robust registration numbers since its February 2024 launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

