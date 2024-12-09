Sun-Powered Savings: PM-Surya Ghar's Bright Future

The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has witnessed over 5.15 lakh registrations from Bengaluru, of which 1.17 lakh have been accepted, said Mahantesh Bilagi, BESCOM's Managing Director.

During a recent BESCOM workshop, stakeholders discussed challenges in implementing this government initiative aimed at increasing solar energy adoption in households.

Banks are providing loans without collateral for applicants under 65, with options for older individuals. The scheme plans to offer free electricity up to 300 units for 10 million households by 2025-26, and has seen robust registration numbers since its February 2024 launch.

