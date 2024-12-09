Indian-Americans Rally Against Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Indian-Americans in Chicago protested against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging US intervention. Congressman Shri Thanedar is addressing the issue in Congress. Community members called for greater advocacy, boycotts of Bangladeshi products, and action from both US and Indian officials to protect threatened Hindus.
Indian-Americans in Chicago gathered to protest attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging US intervention at a local community center meeting. Congressman Shri Thanedar, in a video message, vowed to bring the issue to the US State Department's attention, highlighting the need for religious freedom advocacy.
Community leaders like Siddhesh Shevade of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA encouraged Hindu Americans to engage with representatives at local and federal levels to demand protection for Hindus in Bangladesh. Lawyer Laxmi Sarathy emphasized the need for official action, comparing this situation to Chicago's resolution for Palestine.
Calls were made by Nirav Patel of the Asian Store Owners Association to boycott Bangladeshi products. Prominent Indian-American Bharat Barai called on India to offer residency to persecuted Hindus from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, while advocating for deportation of illegal migrants from India.
