Left Menu

Indian-Americans Rally Against Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Indian-Americans in Chicago protested against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging US intervention. Congressman Shri Thanedar is addressing the issue in Congress. Community members called for greater advocacy, boycotts of Bangladeshi products, and action from both US and Indian officials to protect threatened Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:51 IST
Indian-Americans Rally Against Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-Americans in Chicago gathered to protest attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging US intervention at a local community center meeting. Congressman Shri Thanedar, in a video message, vowed to bring the issue to the US State Department's attention, highlighting the need for religious freedom advocacy.

Community leaders like Siddhesh Shevade of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA encouraged Hindu Americans to engage with representatives at local and federal levels to demand protection for Hindus in Bangladesh. Lawyer Laxmi Sarathy emphasized the need for official action, comparing this situation to Chicago's resolution for Palestine.

Calls were made by Nirav Patel of the Asian Store Owners Association to boycott Bangladeshi products. Prominent Indian-American Bharat Barai called on India to offer residency to persecuted Hindus from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, while advocating for deportation of illegal migrants from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024