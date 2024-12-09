Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Firefighters Contain Rewari Store Blaze

A fire broke out at a shopping store in Rewari, Haryana. Quick response from fire services ensured no casualties occurred and the blaze was swiftly contained. The exact cause remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:03 IST
Visuals of fire at a shopping store in Haryana's Rewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire erupted at a shopping store on Garhi Bolni Road in Haryana's Rewari on Monday, according to official reports. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties or injuries.

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene, successfully bringing the flames under control. 'The fire has been doused. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear,' stated fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj.

Further investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to determine the cause of the blaze. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

