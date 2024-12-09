Quick-Thinking Firefighters Contain Rewari Store Blaze

A fire erupted at a shopping store on Garhi Bolni Road in Haryana's Rewari on Monday, according to official reports. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties or injuries.

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene, successfully bringing the flames under control. 'The fire has been doused. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear,' stated fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj.

Further investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to determine the cause of the blaze. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)