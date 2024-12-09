Jagan Mohan Reddy Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit

The Delhi High Court has issued summons in a high-profile civil defamation case filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case, lodged against several media outlets, alleges wrongful association of Reddy with indictment proceedings against the Adani Group in the United States. In his suit, Reddy demands damages totaling Rs 100 crore and seeks an injunction against further defamatory publications.

Included among the defendants are several media outlets and tech giant Google, accused of helping spread the allegedly defamatory material about the YSRCP leader. Justice Subramonium Prasad, presiding over the case, acknowledged the arguments presented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing Reddy, and issued a notice for the removal of the contentious articles.

The court clarified that any publications made post-order date would be considered as published with notice of the suit, rendering them liable to corresponding consequences. Reddy is simultaneously seeking an injunction to prevent further dissemination of the material by media entities, and demands immediate retraction of the published articles, tweets, and retweets. Additionally, he has requested an unconditional apology to be issued by the defendants.

The hearing has been scheduled for December 16, where potential interim reliefs will be examined. Reddy, a prominent political figure with significant followership across Andhra Pradesh and other regions, alleges the statements made were false, derogatory, and intended to tarnish his reputation. The suit accuses media parties of delivering false, scandalous, and defamatory content with intent to damage Reddy's public image.

The suit further denounces the allegations of bribery and misuse of power as fabricated and baseless, intended solely to detract from Reddy's reputation. Reddy asserts these claims are not only defamatory but lack any factual basis, being solely derived from imaginative conjectures, according to court documents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)