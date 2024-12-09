Nvidia's Antitrust Woes Trigger Tech Slump as Investors Eye Inflation Report
Wall Street's indexes dipped as Nvidia's stock fell amid a Chinese antitrust probe, pulling the tech sector down. The market eyes a key inflation report that could impact Federal Reserve policy. Comcast and Mondelez also made headlines with significant stock moves, influencing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes.
Wall Street's major indexes experienced a downturn on Monday, largely influenced by Nvidia's stock decline due to a Chinese antitrust investigation. Other tech stocks felt the impact, contributing to an overall decrease in the tech sector.
Nvidia's situation followed BofA Global Research's downgrade of Advanced Micro Devices, causing a 4.2% drop in its stock. The market awaits a critical inflation report this week, which could sway Federal Reserve policy decisions.
Comcast's forecast of subscriber losses and Mondelez's acquisition talks involving Hershey also captured investor attention. The evolving market climate continues as analysts watch upcoming economic indicators closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
