Tripura's Call for Unity: CM Saha Champions Tribal Solidarity

Tripura CM Manik Saha attended the 'Janajati Ekta Sammelan,' emphasizing community unity and welfare. He highlighted government initiatives led by PM Modi for tribal upliftment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Minister Bikash Debbarma supported continued collaboration for inclusivity, concluding the conference with a call for peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:08 IST
Tripura's Call for Unity: CM Saha Champions Tribal Solidarity
Tripura CM Manik Saha attending the Tribal Unity Conference at Khumulwng (Photo/ @DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event at the 'Janajati Ekta Sammelan' held in Khumulwng, Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the importance of unity among the state's diverse communities and tribes. The conference, organized by Takarjala and Mandwi Mandal, served as a platform for CM Saha to urge collective efforts towards strengthening the state and ensuring the welfare of every community.

Chief Minister Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to securing the rights and advancement of tribal people in Tripura. Aligning with PM Modi's call for unity, Saha raised the slogan "Ek Rehenge, To Safe Rehenge" (If we stay united, we will stay safe), stressing the significance of solidarity for peace and prosperity.

The event also saw the participation of Minister for ST Welfare, Bikash Debbarma, along with other state officials and local tribal leaders. Minister Debbarma highlighted the government's dedication to improving tribal communities through projects in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, urging collaboration for an inclusive future. The conference concluded with a call for unity and action to foster peace and development across Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

