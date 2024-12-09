Left Menu

Parliament Disruptions: AAP Leader Blames Government for Chaos

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses the BJP-led government of stalling parliamentary proceedings amid demands for discussions on national issues. Both houses adjourned repeatedly due to disruptions, while Rajya Sabha's leadership seeks resolution to maintain focus on national integrity.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh criticized the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Monday for halting the functioning of Parliament during the current winter session. In an interview with ANI, Singh alleged that the ruling party is intentionally creating disturbances in parliamentary affairs.

Singh claimed that it's unprecedented in Indian history for the ruling party to disrupt parliamentary procedures, accusing the government of deflecting crucial discussions on topics such as the Adani issue, incidents of violence in Sambhal, and bomb threats in schools. He threatened that if the government continues this approach, the opposition will resort to protests.

Both houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, have faced several adjournments due to continuous disruptions, currently in the third week of the winter session. Amidst these tensions, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened a meeting with the house leaders to promote smooth proceedings and emphasized the need for united efforts to uphold national integrity against threatening forces.

