India's Tactical Navigation Amid Global Trade Disruptions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized India's strategic focus on policy agility and a long-term vision to handle global trade challenges and recalibration efforts. She highlighted the resilience of India's financial markets and the importance of domestic growth through infrastructure development and regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:45 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that India is committed to policy agility and a long-term vision to manage global trade disruptions and recalibration efforts. Her remarks come during an event for BSE's 150th anniversary, reflecting on the intensification of tariff wars and protectionist policies impacting global supply chains and investment decisions.

Amid these turbulent global conditions, Sitharaman noted India's strong position, backed by solid macroeconomic fundamentals. The country is focused on fostering domestic efficiencies and competitiveness, promoting infrastructure development, inclusive growth, and enhancing regional cooperation to build economic resilience.

She acknowledged the challenges posed to financial markets by recent trade recalibrations, yet praised the resilience of India's capital markets. Sitharaman commended the role of retail investors, highlighting the influence of women and youth while cautioning against missteps that could erode market confidence. She reiterated India's trajectory towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by decade's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

