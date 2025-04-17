Delhi Faces Major Water Supply Disruptions on April 21

In a significant development, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has alerted citizens to prepare for water supply disruptions on April 21. According to DJB, the water supply will be cut in parts of the capital from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, impacting routine schedules.

Beyond the general disruption, residents in Dwarka will face a prolonged outage, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, due to essential interconnection work on the main water line. Officials urge residents to store adequate water supplies to mitigate inconvenience.

The Water Board's press release also outlined affected areas, a lengthy list including Udyog Nagar DSIDC, Jwala Puri R Block, Paschim Vihar, and Chander Vihar, among others. Meanwhile, city administrators are focused on improving water supply infrastructure to prevent future shortages, with Delhi Chief Minister and government officials actively monitoring progress on related projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)