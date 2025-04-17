Left Menu

Delhi Faces Major Water Supply Disruptions on April 21

Delhi Jal Board announced major water supply disruptions on April 21, affecting various areas of the capital, including Dwarka. Residents are urged to plan ahead as interconnection work on main water lines will cause interruptions. Government officials also discussed strategies to combat water shortages this summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST
Delhi Faces Major Water Supply Disruptions on April 21
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has alerted citizens to prepare for water supply disruptions on April 21. According to DJB, the water supply will be cut in parts of the capital from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, impacting routine schedules.

Beyond the general disruption, residents in Dwarka will face a prolonged outage, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, due to essential interconnection work on the main water line. Officials urge residents to store adequate water supplies to mitigate inconvenience.

The Water Board's press release also outlined affected areas, a lengthy list including Udyog Nagar DSIDC, Jwala Puri R Block, Paschim Vihar, and Chander Vihar, among others. Meanwhile, city administrators are focused on improving water supply infrastructure to prevent future shortages, with Delhi Chief Minister and government officials actively monitoring progress on related projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025