E3 Nations Alarmed by Iran's Uranium Enrichment Surge

Germany, Britain, and France have voiced profound alarm over Iran's accelerated efforts in uranium enrichment, demanding immediate reversal of these measures. This stems from recent comments by IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, indicating Iran's enrichment purity is inching dangerously close to weapons-grade levels.

The enrichment process refines uranium for potential use in nuclear reactors or, controversially, for nuclear weapons. Although Iran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear arms, the E3 countries issued a statement condemning Iran's escalation in uranium production at the Fordow facility.

Their joint declaration underscores increased concerns as Iran boosts centrifuge numbers and preps for expanded enrichment, escalating tensions and further complicating the 2015 nuclear agreement. The E3 call on Iran to halt its nuclear advancements, which they argue lack any valid civilian purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)