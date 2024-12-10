Left Menu

E3 Nations Alarmed by Iran's Uranium Enrichment Surge

Germany, Britain, and France express serious concern over Iran's increased uranium enrichment, urging reversal. The IAEA notes Iran's enrichment nearing weapons-grade. E3 condemns Iran's expansion of enrichment capabilities, undermining the 2015 nuclear deal, with no civilian rationale, calling for immediate cessation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany, Britain, and France have voiced profound alarm over Iran's accelerated efforts in uranium enrichment, demanding immediate reversal of these measures. This stems from recent comments by IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, indicating Iran's enrichment purity is inching dangerously close to weapons-grade levels.

The enrichment process refines uranium for potential use in nuclear reactors or, controversially, for nuclear weapons. Although Iran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear arms, the E3 countries issued a statement condemning Iran's escalation in uranium production at the Fordow facility.

Their joint declaration underscores increased concerns as Iran boosts centrifuge numbers and preps for expanded enrichment, escalating tensions and further complicating the 2015 nuclear agreement. The E3 call on Iran to halt its nuclear advancements, which they argue lack any valid civilian purpose.

