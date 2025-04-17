IAEA Chief Eyes Key Role in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) intends to facilitate nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, according to its chief, Rafael Grossi. As the U.S. and Iran gear up for another round of discussions, the IAEA seeks to bridge differences and ensure any agreement includes stringent verifications.
During his visit to Tehran, Grossi met with Iran's foreign minister and nuclear chief, exploring ways for the agency to support the diplomatic efforts. He emphasized the IAEA's ability to act as a vital intermediary that could pave the way for a positive negotiation outcome by ensuring compliance with any potential agreement.
The backdrop to these discussions is U.S. President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord, prompting Iran to exceed enrichment limits and reduce IAEA oversight. With Tehran's uranium enrichment nearing weapons-grade levels, Grossi highlighted the importance of IAEA verification to validate any future deals, amid persistent U.S. threats and international concern over potential nuclear weapon development.
