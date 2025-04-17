IAEA Chief Eyes Key Role in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aims to play a crucial role in the ongoing nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington. This announcement comes from IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who is actively engaging both American and Iranian officials as the second round of talks approaches.

During his visit to Tehran, Grossi met with Iran's foreign minister and nuclear chief, exploring ways for the agency to support the diplomatic efforts. He emphasized the IAEA's ability to act as a vital intermediary that could pave the way for a positive negotiation outcome by ensuring compliance with any potential agreement.

The backdrop to these discussions is U.S. President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord, prompting Iran to exceed enrichment limits and reduce IAEA oversight. With Tehran's uranium enrichment nearing weapons-grade levels, Grossi highlighted the importance of IAEA verification to validate any future deals, amid persistent U.S. threats and international concern over potential nuclear weapon development.

