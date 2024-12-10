Left Menu

Shaktikanta Das: Steering India's Financial Landscape

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das reflects on his six-year tenure, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support. He highlighted successful fiscal-monetary coordination amid global challenges and celebrated record dividends provided to the government during his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:15 IST
Shaktikanta Das
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, marking the end of his six-year term, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to head India's monetary authority. Das highlighted the strong fiscal-monetary coordination achieved during this period.

In a series of social media posts, Das thanked key figures, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and various stakeholders across the financial and economic sectors. He acknowledged the challenges faced and the successes accomplished in navigating global economic uncertainties.

Das, appointed in December 2018 following Urjit Patel's resignation, fostered harmony between the RBI and the government, steering monetary policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring record-high dividends for the country. His tenure aligns with Modi's economic agenda, demonstrating effective leadership and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

