Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Summoned in 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' Fraud Case
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has summoned actor Dharmendra and two others over an alleged cheating case involving the 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise. Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar claims he was misled into investing. The court will further hear the matter on February 20, 2025.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development from the Patiala House Court in Delhi, celebrated Bollywood actor Dharmendra, along with two others, faces summons in a case concerning alleged fraud tied to the 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise.
The summons, issued by Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, follows a complaint by businessman Sushil Kumar, who accused the trio of enticing him into a fraudulent investment scheme. The court document states that there is preliminary evidence suggesting a case of cheating.
The case revolves around the complainant's claim of being lured to invest with the promise of high returns, which did not materialize, leading to significant financial loss and alleged threats. The court scheduled the next hearing for February 20, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)