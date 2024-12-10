Left Menu

Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Summoned in 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' Fraud Case

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has summoned actor Dharmendra and two others over an alleged cheating case involving the 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise. Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar claims he was misled into investing. The court will further hear the matter on February 20, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:41 IST
Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Summoned in 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' Fraud Case
Dharmendra (Photo Credit: Instagram/@aapkadharam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development from the Patiala House Court in Delhi, celebrated Bollywood actor Dharmendra, along with two others, faces summons in a case concerning alleged fraud tied to the 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise.

The summons, issued by Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, follows a complaint by businessman Sushil Kumar, who accused the trio of enticing him into a fraudulent investment scheme. The court document states that there is preliminary evidence suggesting a case of cheating.

The case revolves around the complainant's claim of being lured to invest with the promise of high returns, which did not materialize, leading to significant financial loss and alleged threats. The court scheduled the next hearing for February 20, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024