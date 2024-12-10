Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Summoned in 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' Fraud Case

In a recent development from the Patiala House Court in Delhi, celebrated Bollywood actor Dharmendra, along with two others, faces summons in a case concerning alleged fraud tied to the 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise.

The summons, issued by Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, follows a complaint by businessman Sushil Kumar, who accused the trio of enticing him into a fraudulent investment scheme. The court document states that there is preliminary evidence suggesting a case of cheating.

The case revolves around the complainant's claim of being lured to invest with the promise of high returns, which did not materialize, leading to significant financial loss and alleged threats. The court scheduled the next hearing for February 20, 2025.

