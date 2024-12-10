Left Menu

Kurla Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Amidst Probes

Tragedy struck Kurla as a BEST bus accident claimed seven lives and injured 49 more. Emergency teams rushed to the scene following a brake failure which caused the bus to collide with multiple vehicles. Authorities are investigating the accident as victims receive care in various hospitals.

Updated: 10-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:56 IST
Kurla Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Amidst Probes
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Kurla as the death toll from a fiery bus accident has risen to seven, with 49 individuals injured. The incident drew immediate response from emergency services, who are presently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

According to official reports, the situation deteriorated when a BEST bus, operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, went out of control, allegedly due to brake failure. The bus slammed into over 30 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before coming to a halt after hitting the reinforced column of a nearby building.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande attributed the crash to the bus driver's panic, which prompted him to press the accelerator instead of the brake. The victims are receiving treatment in hospitals, with officials seeking to uncover the precise cause of the failure that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

