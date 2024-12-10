Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader S. M. Krishna

India bids farewell to former Karnataka Chief Minister S. M. Krishna, who passed away at 92, leaving a lasting legacy in state and national politics. Leaders remember his significant contributions to development and his role in transforming Bengaluru. Condolences pour in from across the political spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:58 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader S. M. Krishna
President of India Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India grieves the loss of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. M. Krishna, who died at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness. President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Krishna's extensive public service career, from a state assembly member to a union minister and governor.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Krishna's significant role in development, marking his contributions both at the state and national level. Kharge acknowledged the personal loss, recalling their work as colleagues and Krishna's pivotal influence in Karnataka's progress and Bengaluru's global recognition.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reflected on Krishna's six-decade political career, describing him as mild-mannered and a role model for modern politicians. Bommai noted Krishna's efforts in attracting IT and BT industries to Bangalore, cementing his legacy as a transformative leader in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024