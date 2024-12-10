Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader S. M. Krishna

India grieves the loss of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. M. Krishna, who died at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness. President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Krishna's extensive public service career, from a state assembly member to a union minister and governor.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Krishna's significant role in development, marking his contributions both at the state and national level. Kharge acknowledged the personal loss, recalling their work as colleagues and Krishna's pivotal influence in Karnataka's progress and Bengaluru's global recognition.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reflected on Krishna's six-decade political career, describing him as mild-mannered and a role model for modern politicians. Bommai noted Krishna's efforts in attracting IT and BT industries to Bangalore, cementing his legacy as a transformative leader in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)