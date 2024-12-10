Nation Mourns: Legacy of SM Krishna Remembered

In a wave of condolences, leaders across India paid tribute to late SM Krishna, ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister, whose transformative leadership significantly advanced the state and Bengaluru's globalized tech identity.

Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow at his departure, acknowledging Krishna's pivotal role in Karnataka's growth over decades. 'Saddened to learn of Shri S.M. Krishna's passing. His work significantly shaped Karnataka and helped transition Bengaluru into a technological hub,' Gandhi conveyed on social media.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge echoed this sentiment, labeling Krishna a development champion with substantial state and national contributions. Kharge described Krishna's demise as a personal loss, reflecting on their collaboration at various government levels.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also mourned Krishna's death, stressing his crucial contributions to state and national service. 'Deeply saddened by his loss, his service was dedicated in many governing roles. His passing is an irreparable national loss,' Gehlot stated, extending heartfelt sympathies to Krishna's family.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed shock, lauding Krishna's extraordinary service record and IT-BT sector contributions. Siddaramiah highlighted Krishna's defining impact on the state's growth path during his extensive political career.

SM Krishna, suffering a protracted illness at 92, faithfully served as Karnataka Chief Minister (1999-2004), Union External Affairs Minister (2009-2012), and Maharashtra Governor, before joining BJP in 2017, capping off nearly 50 years with Congress.

