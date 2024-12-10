Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Absconder From Neeraj Bawania Gang

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended Rakesh, alias Sunny, a notorious gangster linked to the Neeraj Bawania gang. With over 45 criminal cases against him, Sunny was captured after a tip-off. His activities spanned murder, robbery, and extortion, making him a significant criminal figure in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:59 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Absconder From Neeraj Bawania Gang
Crime Branch with gangster Rakesh alias Sunny (Photo/@CrimeBranchDP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully captured a key suspect linked to the Neeraj Bawania gang. Rakesh, known as Sunny, a resident of Gulab Bagh Bindapur, Delhi, is accused of involvement in more than 45 criminal cases, spanning offenses such as armed robbery, murder, and violations under the Arms Act.

In recent developments, a reward of Rs. 50,000 was announced for information leading to Sunny's arrest. The police identified him as a suspect in the high-profile murders of Paras alias Goldy and Pradeep alias Bola, committed during a police prison transport in 2015. His connections with other notorious criminals, including imprisoned gangsters, further underscore the threat he posed.

Sunny's arrest followed a tip-off facilitated by advanced technical surveillance and a secret informant. Captured in the vicinity of Kilokari Village Sunlight Colony, the police retrieved an illegal pistol and ammunition from his possession. Sunny, whose criminal journey began in the mid-2000s, became embroiled with criminal networks after imprisonment in Tihar Jail, leading to a string of violent offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024