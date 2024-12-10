Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Absconder From Neeraj Bawania Gang

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully captured a key suspect linked to the Neeraj Bawania gang. Rakesh, known as Sunny, a resident of Gulab Bagh Bindapur, Delhi, is accused of involvement in more than 45 criminal cases, spanning offenses such as armed robbery, murder, and violations under the Arms Act.

In recent developments, a reward of Rs. 50,000 was announced for information leading to Sunny's arrest. The police identified him as a suspect in the high-profile murders of Paras alias Goldy and Pradeep alias Bola, committed during a police prison transport in 2015. His connections with other notorious criminals, including imprisoned gangsters, further underscore the threat he posed.

Sunny's arrest followed a tip-off facilitated by advanced technical surveillance and a secret informant. Captured in the vicinity of Kilokari Village Sunlight Colony, the police retrieved an illegal pistol and ammunition from his possession. Sunny, whose criminal journey began in the mid-2000s, became embroiled with criminal networks after imprisonment in Tihar Jail, leading to a string of violent offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)