Waaree Energies Surges After Massive Solar PV Module Order

Waaree Energies' stock surged over 5% following an order to supply up to 1 GW solar PV modules to a domestic renewable energy firm. The company's stock prices rose on both NSE and BSE amidst high trading volumes. The supply is set to begin in FY25 and FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shares of Waaree Energies saw an impressive hike of more than 5 percent as the company secured a significant order to supply solar photovoltaic modules amounting to 1 gigawatt capacity from a domestic entity.

On the National Stock Exchange, Waaree Energies' stock leaped 5.68 percent, closing at Rs 3,140 per share. Over on the BSE, the shares wrapped up at Rs 3,136.50 each, marking an increase of 5.55 percent.

Market activity showed robust trading with 52.05 lakh equity shares exchanged on the NSE and 5 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock uplift follows an announcement about commencing the supply in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

