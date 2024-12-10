Waaree Energies Surges After Massive Solar PV Module Order

Shares of Waaree Energies saw an impressive hike of more than 5 percent as the company secured a significant order to supply solar photovoltaic modules amounting to 1 gigawatt capacity from a domestic entity.

On the National Stock Exchange, Waaree Energies' stock leaped 5.68 percent, closing at Rs 3,140 per share. Over on the BSE, the shares wrapped up at Rs 3,136.50 each, marking an increase of 5.55 percent.

Market activity showed robust trading with 52.05 lakh equity shares exchanged on the NSE and 5 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock uplift follows an announcement about commencing the supply in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)