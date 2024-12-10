Waaree Energies Surges After Massive Solar PV Module Order
Waaree Energies' stock surged over 5% following an order to supply up to 1 GW solar PV modules to a domestic renewable energy firm. The company's stock prices rose on both NSE and BSE amidst high trading volumes. The supply is set to begin in FY25 and FY26.
- Country:
- India
Shares of Waaree Energies saw an impressive hike of more than 5 percent as the company secured a significant order to supply solar photovoltaic modules amounting to 1 gigawatt capacity from a domestic entity.
On the National Stock Exchange, Waaree Energies' stock leaped 5.68 percent, closing at Rs 3,140 per share. Over on the BSE, the shares wrapped up at Rs 3,136.50 each, marking an increase of 5.55 percent.
Market activity showed robust trading with 52.05 lakh equity shares exchanged on the NSE and 5 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock uplift follows an announcement about commencing the supply in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uruguay's conservative governing party concedes hard-fought presidential runoff to left-wing challenger, reports AP.
Siraj's Heroics Shine Bright in Tense Battle as India Closes In on Victory
LDF Triumphs in Kerala By-Polls Amidst Intense Campaigning
From COVID-19 to Disease X: Strengthening Gender Equity in Crisis Responses
Intense Overnight Defense: Russia's Kursk Region Under Attack