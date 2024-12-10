Hydroponics on Hold: No Large-Scale Farms Planned, Says Minister

The Indian government has stated that there are no plans to develop large-scale hydroponic farms at this time. This announcement was made by Minister of State for Agriculture, Ramnath Thakur, in the Lok Sabha this week.

Hydroponics and aeroponics, both soilless cultivation technologies, offer solutions for growing crops in areas with poor soil quality and nematode issues. However, the government has not put forward any proposals to expand these farming methods on a large scale.

Research and demonstration efforts continue, led by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and various universities. These institutions are actively promoting awareness and training to foster adoption among farmers, especially in water-scarce regions. Current standards ensure the quality of hydroponically grown produce for both domestic and export markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)