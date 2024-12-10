ADNOC's Landmark Acquisition of Covestro for $16.4 Billion Gains CCI Approval

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) ambitious plan to acquire Covestro for a staggering USD 16.4 billion.

This transaction is set to involve ADNOC's complete acquisition of Covestro AG's share capital through an all-cash voluntary public takeover, reflecting a strategic expansion of ADNOC's energy and petrochemical operations.

Post-takeover, ADNOC Germany is poised to infuse additional capital into Covestro, subscribing to 1.89 crore new shares, thereby raising Covestro's share capital by 10%. The regulatory oversight ensures maintenance of fair competition across markets.

