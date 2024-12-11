Market Volatility Amid Global Economic Shifts

In an environment of mounting anticipation, global equities took a downturn while the dollar experienced an uptick this Tuesday as investors awaited significant inflation data, along with other crucial economic announcements expected later this week.

Gold prices hit new two-week highs, spurred by escalating geopolitical tensions and speculation surrounding an anticipated third U.S. rate cut by the Federal Reserve set for next week. Market participants are closely watching Wednesday's consumer price index report for insights into the future trajectory of U.S. inflation and subsequent Federal Reserve policy moves.

Meanwhile, markets laid their eyes on the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting this Thursday, with expectations of rate cuts swaying decisions. In a broader context, oil prices climbed further, bolstered by China's economic stimulus measures and potential supply constraints in Europe, prompting investors to speculate on regional impacts linked to recent political upheavals in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)