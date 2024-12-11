Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid U.S. Inflation Speculations

Global markets are anticipated to remain steady despite upcoming U.S. inflation figures, which are not expected to deter a potential interest rate cut. Asian markets exhibit caution while European shares, particularly in Germany, hit record peaks despite a declining economic outlook.

Global markets are poised for a calm response with the release of U.S. inflation figures, with expectations that they won't hinder a potential interest rate cut anticipated next week. Economists surveyed by Reuters do not foresee core CPI surpassing 0.3% for November, minimizing market disruptions.

If core readings reach 0.3%, the annualized rate could escalate to 3.6%, a figure that raises eyebrows and could challenge the certainty of a December rate cut. Meanwhile, Asian markets remain cautious, observing a closely-held dollar and fluctuating stock markets.

In light of potential U.S. trade tariffs, Chinese authorities have signaled readiness to implement necessary stimulus, though subsequent market gains have tempered. German shares, despite grim economic forecasts, have reached record heights, with the DAX index climbing by 5.5% over two weeks.

