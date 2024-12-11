Left Menu

Tensions Rise as IAEA Vehicle Attacked Amidst Nuclear Plant Conflict

Russia and Ukraine are embroiled in controversy over an alleged attack on a vehicle transporting International Atomic Energy Agency experts near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. While Russia claims Ukraine orchestrated the attack, damaging the vehicle, Ukraine insists it was a Russian strike, escalating tensions further in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:48 IST
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have intensified following claims of an attack on a vehicle carrying experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian forces targeted the IAEA vehicle in Kyiv-controlled territory, with further claims of a second attack on a Russian convoy returning from the Kamenskoye settlement. This convoy had transported experts from the IAEA Secretariat.

Conversely, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of staging the attack, highlighting the continuous violations of international protocols by the Russian forces. The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, remains a contentious site amidst the ongoing conflict, with both sides blaming each other for jeopardizing nuclear safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

