NCC Cadets Embark on Transformative Training Camp in Guwahati

The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-151 for NCC girl cadets in Guwahati aims to instill leadership, discipline, and national pride. Spanning 10 days, the camp includes competitions, lectures, and workshops. Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah encouraged cadets to uphold discipline, envisioning a transformative experience for their future roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:03 IST
An image of NCC's 60 Assam girls Battalion in Guwahati (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The bustling city of Guwahati is currently hosting the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-151 for NCC girl cadets from the 60 Assam Girls Battalion and other units under the NCC Group Headquarters. This significant event, kicking off on December 9 and running until December 18, aims to nurture leadership, discipline, and national pride among young cadets.

Set against the backdrop of SaruSajai Stadium, the 10-day camp features a variety of competitions such as volleyball, debate, painting, and more, designed to challenge and engage participants. In addition to these activities, notable guest lectures are planned, covering topics like citizenship, military knowledge, and traffic management, with contributions from experts affiliated with NDRF and NEDFi as well as workshops by former NCC cadets focusing on soft skills.

On December 11, Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah, VSM, the Group Commander of NCC Group Headquarters in Guwahati, made a noteworthy visit to the camp. During his inspection, he interacted with the cadets, offering words of encouragement and emphasizing the importance of discipline and integrity. As the camp progresses, it promises to be an enriching journey, equipping cadets with vital skills and reinforcing the values of camaraderie and service, paving the way for their future roles as responsible citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

