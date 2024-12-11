Left Menu

SEBI to Conduct Nationwide Survey on Investor Awareness

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans a nationwide survey aimed at increasing participation in the capital market, enhancing risk awareness, and addressing ecosystem gaps. Ananth Narayan, a SEBI member, emphasized the significance of maintaining an investment-friendly environment and increasing investor education, especially among the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking to expand public engagement in the capital market through a comprehensive survey, according to a SEBI official. The initiative aims to enhance risk awareness and address existing gaps within the ecosystem.

Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member of SEBI, highlighted the low volatility currently observed in Indian markets. He noted that the $14 billion outflow by foreign portfolio investors in October and November was offset by an equivalent influx from domestic investors, particularly mutual funds.

Despite the strong performance from domestic players, Narayan stressed that foreign investments remain crucial. Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, he emphasized the need for maintaining India as an attractive investment hub to support future growth. SEBI is collaborating with AMFI, exchanges, and clearing houses to improve investor awareness, especially among young and new retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

