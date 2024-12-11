SEBI to Conduct Nationwide Survey on Investor Awareness

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking to expand public engagement in the capital market through a comprehensive survey, according to a SEBI official. The initiative aims to enhance risk awareness and address existing gaps within the ecosystem.

Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member of SEBI, highlighted the low volatility currently observed in Indian markets. He noted that the $14 billion outflow by foreign portfolio investors in October and November was offset by an equivalent influx from domestic investors, particularly mutual funds.

Despite the strong performance from domestic players, Narayan stressed that foreign investments remain crucial. Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, he emphasized the need for maintaining India as an attractive investment hub to support future growth. SEBI is collaborating with AMFI, exchanges, and clearing houses to improve investor awareness, especially among young and new retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)