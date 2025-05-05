Foreign Investment Boost: Jharkhand Targets European Investors

In a strategic move to boost foreign investment, Jharkhand is eyeing opportunities in Europe. After a recent visit to Spain and Sweden led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state has already received seven investment proposals, with two major projects valued at Euro 270 million currently under negotiation.

Industry Secretary Arva Rajkamal, briefing reporters on the delegation's European visit, emphasized the need to compete with other states to secure these investments. The visit focused on attracting investors in sectors like mining, infrastructure, steel, renewable energy, and more.

Post-visit, Jharkhand plans to establish a dedicated desk to support European companies. Proposals are being actively followed up by Indian embassies in Spain and Sweden. The state now looks forward to exploring investment avenues in Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, aiming to revitalize its foreign direct investment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)