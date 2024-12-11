Blaze Erupts at Gopal Snacks in Rajkot: Investigation Underway

On Wednesday afternoon, a fire ignited at Gopal Snacks Limited, a prominent business in Rajkot, Gujarat, causing concern among local authorities and citizens. According to officials, fire tenders were promptly dispatched to tackle the flames.

A video circulating online shows flames emanating from the facility, highlighting the intensity of the blaze. As the situation unfolds, emergency services are diligently working to contain the fire and secure the area.

Currently, the cause behind the fire remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Further details are expected as officials continue to assess the site. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)