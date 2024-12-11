India Boosts Support for Women with 802 Operational One Stop Centres

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, announced the operational status of 802 One Stop Centres (OSCs) across India, catering to over 10.12 lakh women. This development was relayed through an official release, highlighting the assistance these centers offer to women in distress.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Thakur emphasized that the OSCs function under the Sambal vertical of Mission Shakti, providing women affected by violence with comprehensive support, encompassing medical aid, legal advice, and temporary housing.

The initiative, described as demand-driven, motivates states and Union Territories to establish OSCs in every district, with additional centers in areas exhibiting higher crime rates against women. The central government ensures 100% financial assistance for staffing each OSC.

