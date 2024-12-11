Opposition Accuses Rajya Sabha Chairman of Undermining Democracy Amid No-Confidence Motion

In a fierce critique, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Turchi Siva on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of undermining the core principles of democracy within Parliament. Siva alleged that the voices of the opposition were being systematically silenced, a practice presumably sanctioned by the Rajya Sabha Chair, which he described as a severe setback to parliamentary democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, supported by fellow opposition leaders, leveled accusations against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. They charged him with favoritism towards the ruling party and acting as a governmental 'spokesperson' amid aspirations for further political promotion. This confrontation followed the abrupt adjournment of the Rajya Sabha over the contentious no-confidence motion against the Chairman, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Kharge fervently argued that the Vice President, traditionally beyond partisan politics, appeared to be championing the ruling party's agenda, thereby compromising the dignity of the Upper House. Echoing these concerns, RJD leader Manoj Jha and MP Kapil Sibal stressed that the current proceedings reflect political maneuvering rather than serving the democratic principles the institution is meant to uphold.

