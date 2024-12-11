Left Menu

Odisha Greenlights Major Renewable Energy Projects

The Odisha government has approved seven renewable energy projects, totaling Rs 1,386.09 crore, to bolster sustainable energy infrastructure. These include wind and solar projects with a capacity of 192.41 MW. The initiative aligns with the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, promoting green energy investments in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:10 IST
Odisha Greenlights Major Renewable Energy Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for sustainable development, the Odisha government has sanctioned seven renewable energy projects valued at Rs 1,386.09 crore. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, under the aegis of the energy department's single-window committee (SWC).

The newly approved projects boast a total capacity of 192.41 megawatts (MW), comprising a 99 MW wind energy initiative and several solar ventures, including five ground-based projects amounting to 91.77 MW and a rooftop solar project with a capacity of 1.64 MW.

This strategic push is part of Odisha's broader renewable energy vision under the Renewable Energy Policy-2022, designed to tap into the state's natural resources effectively. Vishal Kumar Dev highlighted the pivotal role of renewable energy in sustainable economic growth, reaffirming the government's dedication to facilitating investments and expedient project implementation. To date, the SWC has endorsed investment proposals worth Rs 9,781.47 crore for 1,441.79 MW in the renewable energy domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024