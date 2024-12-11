Odisha Greenlights Major Renewable Energy Projects
The Odisha government has approved seven renewable energy projects, totaling Rs 1,386.09 crore, to bolster sustainable energy infrastructure. These include wind and solar projects with a capacity of 192.41 MW. The initiative aligns with the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, promoting green energy investments in the state.
In a significant move for sustainable development, the Odisha government has sanctioned seven renewable energy projects valued at Rs 1,386.09 crore. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, under the aegis of the energy department's single-window committee (SWC).
The newly approved projects boast a total capacity of 192.41 megawatts (MW), comprising a 99 MW wind energy initiative and several solar ventures, including five ground-based projects amounting to 91.77 MW and a rooftop solar project with a capacity of 1.64 MW.
This strategic push is part of Odisha's broader renewable energy vision under the Renewable Energy Policy-2022, designed to tap into the state's natural resources effectively. Vishal Kumar Dev highlighted the pivotal role of renewable energy in sustainable economic growth, reaffirming the government's dedication to facilitating investments and expedient project implementation. To date, the SWC has endorsed investment proposals worth Rs 9,781.47 crore for 1,441.79 MW in the renewable energy domain.
