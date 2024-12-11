Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Assam Ponzi Scam: Key Accused in Custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against two accused in the Assam Ponzi Scam, involving a 5.14 crore fraud impacting 2,600 victims. The accused allegedly lured investors with promises of high returns and incentives, and the investigation revealed promotional activities for unregulated schemes.

Updated: 11-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in the ongoing Assam Ponzi Scam case, implicating two key suspects. The charge sheet was presented before the CBI Court in Guwahati, as stated in an official press release by the bureau on Wednesday.

This case revolves around a fraudulent multi-level deposit scheme that operated under the trade names "Ayurvedlife" and "AJRS Trading". The scheme reportedly defrauded approximately Rs 5.14 crore from about 2,600 victims in Assam by promising extravagant returns and perks like vehicles and international trips after reaching certain investment milestones.

Identified as Biswanath Roy and Mridul Dutta, the accused were charged following their arrest, and both remain in judicial custody. The CBI initiated its investigation into the case at the request of the Assam Government on October 14, 2024, seizing jurisdiction from the Dispur Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

