Massive Fire Erupts in Gurugram Due to AC Compressor Blast

A significant fire broke out in Gurugram's Saraswati Enclave on Wednesday night, triggered by an AC compressor explosion, with no casualties reported. Video footage revealed heavy smoke emanating from the affected building. Authorities are currently gathering more information on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:11 IST
Visuals from the scene (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted on Wednesday night in Gurugram's Saraswati Enclave, attributed to an AC compressor explosion, according to local officials.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries linked to the blaze, offering a sense of relief despite the incident's severity.

Images and videos captured from the scene depicted thick clouds of smoke rising from the building. As the situation unfolds, further details are pending as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

