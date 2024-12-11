Shriram Finance Completes Sale of Housing Finance Arm
Shriram Finance has finalized the sale of its entire stake in Shriram Housing Finance to Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,929 crore. The sale supports Shriram Finance’s strategic objectives and focus on core business sectors, having received necessary regulatory approvals.
Shriram Finance announced on Wednesday the completion of its stake sale in Shriram Housing Finance to Warburg Pincus. The deal involved over 84 percent of shares being exchanged for Rs 3,929 crore.
With all regulatory and stakeholder approvals secured, Shriram Finance regards this transaction as a significant corporate milestone.
This strategic move enables Shriram Finance to concentrate on its core business areas and growth objectives, reinforcing its commitment to stakeholder value and long-term sustainability.
