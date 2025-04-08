Decade of Empowerment: Mudra Yojana's Rs 33 Lakh Cr Milestone

In a landmark announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the achievements of the Mudra Yojana on its 10th anniversary. The scheme has disbursed collateral-free loans amounting to Rs 33 lakh crore, benefiting a wide array of individuals and small enterprises across the nation.

The Mudra Yojana has been at the forefront of empowering entrepreneurs, providing financial support without the burden of collateral. Since its inception, it has played a crucial role in fostering economic growth and self-reliance among beneficiaries.

As the scheme marks a decade of success, the Prime Minister acknowledged the efforts of all stakeholders involved and encouraged further participation to continue enhancing India's entrepreneurial landscape.

