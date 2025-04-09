Cyber Conmen Caught: Rs 3.5 Crore Digital Arrest Uncovered
Eight individuals, including three siblings, have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 3.5 crore from a senior citizen in a 'digital arrest' scam, where conmen impersonated law enforcement officials. The arrests took place across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar, with Rs 22 lakh of the extorted money recovered.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have apprehended eight individuals for their involvement in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, extorting Rs 3.5 crore from a senior citizen. Among the arrested are three siblings from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar.
This cybercrime involved tricking individuals into believing they were under arrest, with fraudsters posing as law enforcement to demand money. The police managed to freeze Rs 22 lakh of the extorted funds during the operation.
The victim, hailing from Palghar district, was initially contacted by a supposed Mumbai police officer and a fake CBI lawyer, both of whom coerced him into transferring money under threats of legal action against him and his family. The perpetrators were tracked and arrested across Nagpur, Ankleshwar, and Bhantara.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cybercrime
- extortion
- digital arrest
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Bihar
- law enforcement
- conmen
- Palghar
- arrest
ALSO READ
Bihar Diwas 2025: Celebrating Heritage, Honouring Achievements
Mohammed Siraj Reflects on Shift to Gujarat Titans and Bond with Shubman Gill
RJD Members Disrupt Bihar Assembly in Quota Protest
Bulldozer Justice: Community Tensions Explode in Gujarat Village
Mohammed Siraj's New Chapter: Ready to Shine for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025