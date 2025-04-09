Cyber Conmen Caught: Rs 3.5 Crore Digital Arrest Uncovered

Authorities have apprehended eight individuals for their involvement in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, extorting Rs 3.5 crore from a senior citizen. Among the arrested are three siblings from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar.

This cybercrime involved tricking individuals into believing they were under arrest, with fraudsters posing as law enforcement to demand money. The police managed to freeze Rs 22 lakh of the extorted funds during the operation.

The victim, hailing from Palghar district, was initially contacted by a supposed Mumbai police officer and a fake CBI lawyer, both of whom coerced him into transferring money under threats of legal action against him and his family. The perpetrators were tracked and arrested across Nagpur, Ankleshwar, and Bhantara.

