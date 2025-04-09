Left Menu

Cyber Conmen Caught: Rs 3.5 Crore Digital Arrest Uncovered

Eight individuals, including three siblings, have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 3.5 crore from a senior citizen in a 'digital arrest' scam, where conmen impersonated law enforcement officials. The arrests took place across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar, with Rs 22 lakh of the extorted money recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:15 IST
Cyber Conmen Caught: Rs 3.5 Crore Digital Arrest Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended eight individuals for their involvement in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, extorting Rs 3.5 crore from a senior citizen. Among the arrested are three siblings from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar.

This cybercrime involved tricking individuals into believing they were under arrest, with fraudsters posing as law enforcement to demand money. The police managed to freeze Rs 22 lakh of the extorted funds during the operation.

The victim, hailing from Palghar district, was initially contacted by a supposed Mumbai police officer and a fake CBI lawyer, both of whom coerced him into transferring money under threats of legal action against him and his family. The perpetrators were tracked and arrested across Nagpur, Ankleshwar, and Bhantara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025