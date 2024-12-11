Unraveling Nigeria's Power Grid Crisis: Causes, Consequences, and Potential Solutions
Nigeria's national power grid frequently collapses, causing significant economic losses. Aging infrastructure and vandalism exacerbate the situation. Despite vast gas reserves, Nigeria underutilizes its capacity. The government and states are exploring decentralized power initiatives to mitigate the issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:53 IST
Nigeria's national power grid is constantly prone to collapses, creating substantial power shortages and hindering economic growth and investment in Africa's most populous country.
According to the World Bank, Nigeria loses an estimated $29 billion annually due to its unstable power supply, which leads to widespread blackouts.
The root cause lies in Nigeria's aging infrastructure, with transmission lines and substations suffering frequent failures, compounded by vandalism and inadequate capacity utilization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Albania’s Path to Climate Resilience: World Bank Report Highlights $6 Billion Investment Need for Sustainable Growth
German Economy Minister Proposes Electricity Subsidies to Tackle High Energy Costs
Fiji: World Bank Report Calls for Investment in Health System to Combat NCDs Crisis
Political Turmoil in France: Electricity Tax Controversy Sparks Crisis
President Ramaphosa Outlines Reforms in Electricity, Healthcare, and Education