Unraveling Nigeria's Power Grid Crisis: Causes, Consequences, and Potential Solutions

Nigeria's national power grid is constantly prone to collapses, creating substantial power shortages and hindering economic growth and investment in Africa's most populous country.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria loses an estimated $29 billion annually due to its unstable power supply, which leads to widespread blackouts.

The root cause lies in Nigeria's aging infrastructure, with transmission lines and substations suffering frequent failures, compounded by vandalism and inadequate capacity utilization.

