Meta's Million Dollar Contribution to Trump's Inaugural Fund

In a significant political development, Meta, the tech giant under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, has donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. This contribution, verified by sources, underscores Meta's engagement in the political arena.

The donation amounts to a sizeable investment in the former president's activities, suggesting a strategic positioning by Meta within influential circles. The move has drawn public and media attention, raising queries about corporate participation in political funding.

While Meta's donation is not unprecedented among large corporations, its implications continue to be a topic of robust discussion in both political and business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)