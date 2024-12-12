Left Menu

Meta's Million Dollar Contribution to Trump's Inaugural Fund

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has made a significant political contribution by donating $1 million to former President Donald Trump's inaugural fund. This strategic move highlights Meta's presence and influence in political circles, raising questions about corporate involvement in political funding.

Updated: 12-12-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 09:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant political development, Meta, the tech giant under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, has donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. This contribution, verified by sources, underscores Meta's engagement in the political arena.

The donation amounts to a sizeable investment in the former president's activities, suggesting a strategic positioning by Meta within influential circles. The move has drawn public and media attention, raising queries about corporate participation in political funding.

While Meta's donation is not unprecedented among large corporations, its implications continue to be a topic of robust discussion in both political and business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

