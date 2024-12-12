Sunshine Strategy: Solar Industry Pitches Economic Power to Trump

The U.S. solar industry has strategically positioned itself as a key player in America's energy landscape, unveiling a new lobbying strategy to engage the incoming Trump administration. The initiative paints solar as a robust domestic job creator and crucial to meeting national power demands.

Coinciding with President-elect Donald Trump's promise to rescind the Inflation Reduction Act, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) released its top 10 priorities for Trump's first 100 days. The agenda focuses on expanding domestic solar manufacturing and loosening restrictions on infrastructure, while strategically omitting climate change discussions.

SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper emphasized solar's role in supporting various sectors and advocated policies for enhancing federal solar and storage laws. Although the trade group refrained from commenting on the role of tariffs, they noted a significant growth in U.S. solar capacity during Trump's previous term.

(With inputs from agencies.)