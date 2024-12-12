Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank's Ambitious Rs 3,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Debut

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to issue its first infrastructure bonds, targeting Rs 3,000 crore this month. This is part of a larger Rs 5,000 crore initiative to expand its loan portfolio. The bonds, with a 10-year tenure and listed on the NSE, aim to boost credit growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:37 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank's Ambitious Rs 3,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab & Sind Bank is set to issue its first-ever infrastructure bonds, seeking to raise Rs 3,000 crore as part of a wider strategy to expand its loan book. The initiative, which has received board approval for a total of Rs 5,000 crore in tranches, reflects the bank's ambition to support credit growth.

According to Managing Director and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha, the bank plans to launch this fundraising exercise tentatively in the third week of this month, beginning with a base issue size of Rs 500 crore, complemented by a greenshoe option of Rs 2,500 crore. Rated 'AA' by domestic agencies, these 10-year tenure bonds are expected to attract significant domestic investment interest.

Listing on the National Stock Exchange, these bonds provide an advantage for lenders like Punjab & Sind Bank as they are exempt from regulatory reserve requirements, allowing full deployment for lending activities. The bank's latest financial results indicate improved asset quality and a 26% rise in net profit, underscoring its robust position despite past challenges with non-performing assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024