Leadership Changes at TransUnion CIBIL Amid Criticism
Rajesh Kumar, TransUnion CIBIL's CEO, has resigned, citing personal reasons. Bhavesh Jain has been appointed as his successor. The announcement follows criticism in the Lok Sabha over the company's transparency. Jain aims to enhance trust in an increasingly digital world.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable leadership shift at TransUnion CIBIL, Rajesh Kumar has resigned from his position as chief executive and managing director after five years, citing personal reasons.
The company's Chief Revenue Officer, Bhavesh Jain, will assume Kumar's responsibilities, amidst growing scrutiny over CIBIL's operational transparency.
The transition occurs as Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticized the firm for lack of transparency in credit scoring, highlighting its impact on lending decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
