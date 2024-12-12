Leadership Changes at TransUnion CIBIL Amid Criticism

In a notable leadership shift at TransUnion CIBIL, Rajesh Kumar has resigned from his position as chief executive and managing director after five years, citing personal reasons.

The company's Chief Revenue Officer, Bhavesh Jain, will assume Kumar's responsibilities, amidst growing scrutiny over CIBIL's operational transparency.

The transition occurs as Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticized the firm for lack of transparency in credit scoring, highlighting its impact on lending decisions.

