Political Tensions Rise in Parliament Amid Mimicry and Allegations

In an ongoing clash within India's Parliament, BJP leader JP Nadda condemned Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, for acting 'immaturely' by mimicking high officials within the Parliament's premises. Nadda likened Gandhi's actions to 'college behavior,' lamenting the Congress Party's failure to denounce such conduct.

Adding to the tension, Nadda accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining the democratic process, questioning the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and controversial figure George Soros. The BJP chief pledged to bring this issue to public attention, asserting the party's commitment to addressing national stability concerns.

Amid these accusations, Congress escalated the situation by submitting a no-confidence motion, criticizing Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for alleged partiality. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of behaving like a government spokesperson, intensifying the inter-party dispute during a tumultuous winter parliamentary session.

