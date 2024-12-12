Delhi High Court Grants 90-Day Extension for AQIS Investigation
The Delhi High Court has approved a 90-day extension for the Delhi police to conclude investigations in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case. The police had contested a trial court’s refusal for more time, arguing the necessity to prevent suspects from being eligible for default bail due to incomplete investigations.
The Delhi High Court has given the green light to an extension request by the Delhi police for an additional 90 days to finish their probe into the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case. This move comes after a trial court denied the extension, prompting the police to elevate the matter to the high court.
The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma ruled in favor of Delhi police after hearing arguments from Additional Public Prosecutor Laksh Khanna and Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, who represented the Special Cell. The prosecutors emphasized the necessity of a stay on the trial court's earlier order to avoid granting default bail to the accused.
Leading the case is Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, with 11 individuals under judicial custody for attempting to establish a Khilafat and conduct severe terrorist acts. The Delhi police, alongside Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and UP forces, apprehended the suspects in a coordinated operation. Arms and incriminating materials, including an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade, were recovered. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
