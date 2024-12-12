Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants 90-Day Extension for AQIS Investigation

The Delhi High Court has approved a 90-day extension for the Delhi police to conclude investigations in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case. The police had contested a trial court’s refusal for more time, arguing the necessity to prevent suspects from being eligible for default bail due to incomplete investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:04 IST
Delhi High Court Grants 90-Day Extension for AQIS Investigation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has given the green light to an extension request by the Delhi police for an additional 90 days to finish their probe into the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case. This move comes after a trial court denied the extension, prompting the police to elevate the matter to the high court.

The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma ruled in favor of Delhi police after hearing arguments from Additional Public Prosecutor Laksh Khanna and Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, who represented the Special Cell. The prosecutors emphasized the necessity of a stay on the trial court's earlier order to avoid granting default bail to the accused.

Leading the case is Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, with 11 individuals under judicial custody for attempting to establish a Khilafat and conduct severe terrorist acts. The Delhi police, alongside Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and UP forces, apprehended the suspects in a coordinated operation. Arms and incriminating materials, including an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade, were recovered. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024