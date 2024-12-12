Supreme Court Halts New Legal Actions Against Religious Structures Amid Places of Worship Act Challenge

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday issued a directive halting all Indian courts from passing any interim or final orders in pending lawsuits concerning existing religious structures, including orders for surveys. This move comes as the apex court delves into petitions against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, declared that while new lawsuits can be filed, they will not be registered or processed until further notice. Currently, 18 suits against 10 mosques or shrines are pending in the country.

The court granted the government four weeks to submit an affidavit addressing petitions contesting provisions of the 1991 Act, which inhibits legal changes to the religious status of sites as of August 15, 1947. Critics claim the Act infringes upon the rights of various religious communities to reclaim and manage historic pilgrimage locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)