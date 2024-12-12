Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts New Legal Actions Against Religious Structures Amid Places of Worship Act Challenge

The Supreme Court of India has temporarily restrained courts from issuing orders concerning pending suits on religious structures while hearing challenges to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. The Act, contested by various parties, aims to maintain the status quo of religious sites as of August 15, 1947.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:36 IST
Supreme Court Halts New Legal Actions Against Religious Structures Amid Places of Worship Act Challenge
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday issued a directive halting all Indian courts from passing any interim or final orders in pending lawsuits concerning existing religious structures, including orders for surveys. This move comes as the apex court delves into petitions against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, declared that while new lawsuits can be filed, they will not be registered or processed until further notice. Currently, 18 suits against 10 mosques or shrines are pending in the country.

The court granted the government four weeks to submit an affidavit addressing petitions contesting provisions of the 1991 Act, which inhibits legal changes to the religious status of sites as of August 15, 1947. Critics claim the Act infringes upon the rights of various religious communities to reclaim and manage historic pilgrimage locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

