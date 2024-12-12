Left Menu

Exxon Lobbyist Linked to Espionage Scheme Sparks Investigation and Outrage

A lobbyist for Exxon Mobil is under investigation for alleged involvement in a hack-and-leak operation aimed at environmentalists. The operation, involving over 500 targeted email accounts from 2015 to 2018, has prompted demands for a thorough investigation into Exxon's possible ties to cyberespionage activities.

12-12-2024
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 - In a significant turn of events, a lobbyist for Exxon Mobil is being scrutinized for a potential role in a massive hack-and-leak operation targeting environmentalists, stirring demands for transparency and accountability.

The operation, which allegedly attacked over 500 email accounts between 2015 and 2018, was initially reported by Reuters. Exxon's long-standing consultant, the DCI Group, has come under FBI investigation for suspected involvement in the hacks and subsequent leaks of sensitive emails. In a strong repudiation, Exxon has maintained its non-involvement, labeling the accusations as 'conspiracy theories'.

The developments have galvanized two Democratic senators and numerous environmental groups, who call for a comprehensive probe into Exxon's potential connections to the cyberespionage acts. This comes amid a broader Justice Department inquiry into mercenary hacking activities, raising significant concerns about corporate influence and democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

