Exxon Lobbyist Linked to Espionage Scheme Sparks Investigation and Outrage

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 - In a significant turn of events, a lobbyist for Exxon Mobil is being scrutinized for a potential role in a massive hack-and-leak operation targeting environmentalists, stirring demands for transparency and accountability.

The operation, which allegedly attacked over 500 email accounts between 2015 and 2018, was initially reported by Reuters. Exxon's long-standing consultant, the DCI Group, has come under FBI investigation for suspected involvement in the hacks and subsequent leaks of sensitive emails. In a strong repudiation, Exxon has maintained its non-involvement, labeling the accusations as 'conspiracy theories'.

The developments have galvanized two Democratic senators and numerous environmental groups, who call for a comprehensive probe into Exxon's potential connections to the cyberespionage acts. This comes amid a broader Justice Department inquiry into mercenary hacking activities, raising significant concerns about corporate influence and democratic integrity.

